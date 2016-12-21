Spain boosts security in ‘Christmas hotspots’ following Berlin attacks

Spain’s Commissioner for Public Security has now upped the police presence in busy areas

MORE Spanish police officers are being deployed to holiday hotspots over the coming weeks.

The government announced that more police would be hitting the streets due to the increased likelihood of a terror attack.

It follows the recent ISIS attack in Berlin in which a man drove a lorry into a crowd of people, killing 12 and injuring at least 48 others.

Spain’s Commissioner for Public Security has now upped the police presence in busy areas packed with festive shoppers. “Bollards, large planters, or even patrol cars should be placed at the entrance to public places to prevent access to unauthorised vehicles,” he said. “We must be very vigilant at this time.”

Spain has been on a terror alert level 4 (out of 5) since June 2015.