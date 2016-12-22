Costa del Sol residents celebrate after scooping huge El Gordo lottery prize win

LUCKY residents in a Costa del Sol town have scooped €125,000 each in the €2.3 billion El Gordo lottery.

A shop in Sabinillas sold the winning ticket, earning second largest prize in the world’s richest lottery, which is played by 75% of adult Spaniards every Christmas.

La Mar de Vinos owner Jose Antonio Madrona cracked open the champagne while waiting for the lottery winners to come in.

The winning number of 04536, was also drawn in Carrefour in Estepona and a shop in Fuengirola.

Madrona was told his shop had sold the winning ticket by his friend, Lola Lopez, who was checking the numbers as they were drawn live on TV by children from a Madrid school.

“It’s fantastic,” Madrona told the Olive Press.

“I was delighted.The area was hit badly by the floods recently so this is a great piece of news.

“I don’t know who has won yet, but it’s wonderful news.”

A number-one prize-winning ticket of 66513, worth €400,000 per person, was bought in Madrid.