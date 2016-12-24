You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Donner Und Blitzen!”.
Before thinking of trading with Germany, the UK has to have an agreement with the 27 members of the EU, which will not be easy.
But it will be a lot more difficult dealing with the 164 members of the WTO.
And all those agreements could last decades.
Not by chance most of the financial firms established in London are moving to Europe.
It seems the UK will be more and more insignificant, in economic terms, through the years.
Pablo, please tell me, why are you so concerned about Britain and of the Brexit movement. I would have thought the demise of Britain would please you. Get over the Falklands. BTW, the good and sensible thing that the British government have agreed with Argentina is to remove any trace of a so called invasion by the removal of their brave young soldiers remains. Don’t you think that is a wonderful gesture on behalf of the British Government.
Charles Gomez, thank you for teaching me, a German, what Germans feel about Brexit and about Germany’s role in the EU. Please understand that RTL is one of 40 German television stations and is not “THE German tv. And that your opinions about the German view on Southern Europe, on the UK and the things we pay tax for, are mainly the view of the rigth wing AfD Party, which is not represented in the Berlin federal parliament. It’s like I would say, that UKIPs positions are the political positions of THE British people.
Now to your “facts”: Germany is both: a loser and a winner in the ECB game of low interest rates. Our public households have saved 200 Billion Euros in interest payments since the Greek finance crisis broke out and since the ECB cooled down the interest rates to zero. Our federal budget made a plus in 2015 and 2016, and all 16 Bundeslaender (federal states) will have their budget balanced from 2020 onward. Also private companies saved much interest payments and therefor could invest more money into export and became more price competitive. And in Germany we see a ongoing boom in real estate business, as everyone may get mortgages for free.
Until now, no German tax payer has lost any Eurocent to Greece or Italy. Instead our private banks make nice profits with public bonds from these countries. Also those countries help us to keep away refugees coming from Africa. Please mind that islamic Berlin terrorist Anis Amri has been shot to death this night by Italian police at Milano. Who will help the UK against islamic terrorism when Great Britain hides outside the EU?
The poor guy is the German buyer of life insurances who cannot earn enough money for his extra pension. But Germany has a very good and stable public pension system, so this is not a really big problem.
Compare this situation to your country where even the announcement of a “may be Brexit” crashed the British pound and shortened the pensions of British expats in Spain, being paid in Euros. Which other terrible things will happen during the 10 years of Brexit negotiations, that are predicted by British government officials, IF the UK government really happens to apply for Brexit according to article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty?
You say, in case of Brexit 51 billion of German export surplus into the UK would be in the fire. Yes, in 2015 Germany exported goods worth 89 billion Euros into the UK and imported goods worth 38 billion from the UK. The huge gap is caused by the fact, that Margret Thatcher has decided to name financial services a “industry”. Even if the UK will be moved completely outside the EU, this will not reduce our UK exports of goods to zero, as the UK economy obviously has a need for German hardware. Therefor about 30 billion Euros of our trade surplus MAY have to be replaced by exports to other countries. Do you think, an economy which creates exports of 1300 billion Euros and imports of 1000 billion Euros per year is not able to compensate a lush sum of 30 billion Euros in net export earnings from the UK trade? Think about German export losses of 22 billion Euros per year due to the sanctions in the trade with Russia. Think about new German export chances into Russia, Iran and hopefully Iraq and Syria after the British bombs have defeated the Islamic State and after Donald Trump has normalized the US relationships with Russia.
The huge cost of migration crisis is not bound to Germany alone. All the migrants inside the UK, coming from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, China, Nigeria, Philippines… have nothing to do with the EU but with the British Empire and cause a financial and social burden on the UK, which remains too after a Brexit may have been finished.
But the young migrants from Syria and Erithrea are a chance for Germany. If we are successful in managing their integration into the German society (as we did with refugees from Vietnam, the Balkans, the Soviet Union) then our exports will not be limited by the aging of the German society. The Germany tax payer has already paid 2000 billion Euros for the German unification process. Therefor we have not to worry about another 400 billion for integration of refugees.
Think big!
Thanks for your helpful response Wolfgang; one slight worry that I have with your detailed analysis is that when it comes to immigration, it seems to be premised on the notion that Germany needs “young” migrants whereas, of course the young migrants of today will grow old like the rest of us. The economic model that you seem to offer is one where millions of people will be needed every few years as the ever growing population inexorably becomes older. “The chance for Germany” as you call it is also a blight on countries like Syria who are losing their best people.
Perhaps Charles, you overlook the fact that young immigrants have babies who, in their turn will support the old?