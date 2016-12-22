Status Quo rocker Rick Parfitt saved from heart attack by kebab

STATUS Quo star Rick Parfitt cheated death thanks to a dodgy kebab, it has been revealed.

The veteran rocker is recovering in Marbella after he had a heart attack in a Turkish hotel room.

The band had swapped their usual post-gig sushi for a kebab following a concert in Antalya in June.

Parfitt, 68, went to his room feeling ill, but was saved when the band’s PA Lyane Ngan, who felt sick after eating a kebab, found him suffering a heart attack.

Paramedics who had just left the hotel were soon on hand to revive the rocker.

Quo bassist John ‘Rhino’ Edwards called Parfitt ‘the luckiest bxxxxxxx you will ever meet’.

He said: “If there had been sushi at the hotel, Lyane would have been with us eating in Francis’s room and wouldn’t have gone to check on him.

“A team of paramedics with all the necessary equipment had left the hotel two minutes earlier and turned around. He’s just jammy.”