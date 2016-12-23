Socialist PSOE staff strike it lucky with huge El Gordo Christmas lottery win

Residents in Granada town with 29% unemployment also toast huge payout

WORKERS from Spain’s embattled PSOE have won a share of the El Gordo €2.3 billion lottery.

Staff at the socialist party’s Madrid headquarters were among hundreds of lucky winners in the national Christmas lottery which is played by 75% of Spaniards.

It comes after the party, which is still without a leader following Pedro Sanchez’s resignation in October, suffered its worst general election result since democracy returned to Spain 40 years ago.

“Happy that many workers have got lucky with the Christmas lottery,” the PSOE tweeted.

“A great end to a difficult year.”

Residents in Pinos Puente, an impoverished Granada town, have shared €56m.

The town has an unemployment rate of 29% and an annual budget of just 8 million, but 451 ‘decimos’ (shares) bagged €125,000 each when the number 04536 was drawn.

Costa del Sol residents in Estepona, Sabinillas and Fuengirola were also celebrating after scooping €125,000 each.

The winning number of 66513 was also won by Madrid residents.