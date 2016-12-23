Spain slaps down Nicola Sturgeon’s Brexit plan for separate Scotland deal

Spanish Secretary of State for the European Union insists government will only deal with Downing Street

SPAIN has issued a humiliating rebuke to Nicola Sturgeon’s Brexit plan for Scotland.

Jorge Toledo, Spanish Secretary of State for the European Union, rejected the First Minister’s plans for a diffentiated deal for Scotland.

In a possibly fatal blow to Sturgeon’s hopes for a differentiated deal, Toledo insisted that the Spanish government would negotiate only with Downing Street.

Toldeo said: “If the UK leaves the single market, the whole UK will leave the single market. There is only one negotiator, the UK government.”

All 27 EU member states must agree to any Brexit deal.

Toledo’s intervention comes just a day after Sturgeon spelt out her plans for Scotland.

Sturgeon had called for a 'soft' Brexit in a 50-page document titled 'Scotland's Place in Europe'.

The SNP leader’s plans were welcomed by Catalan vice president, Oriol Junquera, a response likely to have angered Madrid.