Spain slaps down Nicola Sturgeon’s Brexit plan for separate Scotland deal

SPAIN has issued a humiliating rebuke to Nicola Sturgeon’s Brexit plan for Scotland.
Jorge Toledo, Spanish Secretary of State for the European Union, rejected the First Minister’s plans for a diffentiated deal for Scotland.
In a possibly fatal blow to Sturgeon’s hopes for a differentiated deal, Toledo insisted that the Spanish government would negotiate only with Downing Street.
Toldeo said: “If the UK leaves the single market, the whole UK will leave the single market. There is only one negotiator, the UK government.”
All 27 EU member states must agree to any Brexit deal.
Toledo’s intervention comes just a day after Sturgeon spelt out her plans for Scotland.
Sturgeon had called for a ‘soft’ Brexit in a 50-page document In a 50-page document titled ‘Scotland’s Place in Europe’.
The SNP leader’s plans were welcomed by Catalan vice president, Oriol Junquera, a response likely to have angered Madrid.
It’s all in, or all out …….. & I dont think these up-coming negotiations are going to amount to much (as the UK on its own has virtually nothing to offer) ……. the UK seems to think it can pick & choose the good bits of the EU and the ‘basic principles’ of the EU can be ignored.
First of all, whatever the UK wants will need 100% support from ALL remaining 27 countries (which in itself is highly unlikely).
Secondly, the UK cannot be allowed anything that other non-member states get (as all the others around the planet will then want the same allowances).
And finally, the UK will not be allowed anything which the other 27 member states pay towards receiving …….. The UK already had the best deal of all 28 member states, so now many of the remaining countries will be only to happy to end that situation.
Some mention has been made that article-50 would be re-tractable after signing, but once invoked, the EU is more than likely going to enforce it, simply to show that the EU cannot be ‘played with’ in such a way > The EU itself needs to be very firm so as to show others what happens when the boat is rocked.
There are just dark days ahead for the UK …….. & unless they change their mind very soon, this particular runaway train is going to be un-stoppable (with UK prices already rising, inflation starting to rise within the UK, stacks of UK companies making contingency plans to depart the UK with the subsequent job losses etc and the UK pound about to fall off a very big cliff-edge just as soon as article-50 is actually signed, dated & delivered).
Ray. Spoken like a true remainder. Pity you can’t see the reasons why there is a Brexit and to name the reasons why, but are quite willing to give reasons why Brexit should remain after such a lengthy comment. But one of your comments I find most amusing, such as,
“the UK will not be allowed anything which the other 27 member states pay towards receiving …….. The UK already had the best deal of all 28 member states, so now many of the remaining countries will be only to happy to end that situation”.
For a start you forgot to mention that Germany had a better deal than anyone including the UK which the UK is being the second largest contributor towards the coffers after Germany, and of late over a period of 40 years, five EU members now have the privilege of paying in more than they receive bringing in a total of 23 other of states living on paybacks from the EU, not forgetting that 5 poorer nations are waiting in the wing to join the gravy train.
So basically Raymond, I can’t really see how the remaining countries will be only to happy to end that situation.
Have you in all your calculations allowed the possibility of other country’s wishing to leave the EU which is already on a path to collapse, such as France, Germany, the Northern country’s or even Italy or are you just blowing in the wind. I’m pleased to see you agree with everything the EU stands for which makes life easier for people to vote “leave” to the corrupt bunch running the EU.
This is all about Catalunya and nothing else. She could of course threaten to boycott all Spanish produce and stop all direct flights to and from Scotland. Scotland buys a lot from plasticland, lots of Spanish wine, it won’t miss selilng whisky to them as it’s market is growing worldwide.
OK, Scotland boycotts Spain, but thats going to happen anyway (in reverse) post-brexit as they wont be able to afford to import anything anyhow. Scotch is available from many other sources as well, and is far cheaper. Scotland (& the entire UK) has no power over Spain whatsoever, as Spain will simply sell its fresh produxe elsewhere. I admire sturgeon for trying, but she is ultimatly bound by the useless UK government decisions & will be sinking right alongside the rest of the UK.