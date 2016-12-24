Festive fun in the Sierra Nevada

THE snow-capped Sierra Nevada resort is one of the most festive places to be in Spain, and the Spaniards know it, as they descend in their droves for Christmas and New Year.

‘Nochebuena’ or Christmas eve, when the Spaniards celebrate the festive season with a huge family meal and lashings of turron, is usually a sell out.

Meanwhile ‘nochevieja’, or New Year’s Eve, where massive screens show the countdown in Madrid’s iconic Puerta del Sol, with grapes galore, is a riot.

For the eve of the Reyes on 5 January the three kings duly arrive on skis. Kids will love it.

Carnival, from 6-14 February, also sees a mass arrival for the fancy dress competi

tion, snow-sport contests and spectacles from Granada University.