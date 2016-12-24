Status Quo star Rick Parfitt dies in Spanish hospital

Guitarist passes away after developing infection from shoulder injury

STATUS Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has died in hospital in Spain.

The 68-year-old rocker passed away in Marbella after developing an infection from complications suffered from a shoulder injury.

He was rushed to hospital on Thursday evening, but died at lunchtime on Saturday.

A statement from the star’s family and manager Simon Porter paid tribute to the guitarist.

“We are truly devastated to have to announce that Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has passed away at lunchtime today,” the statement said.

“This tragic news comes at a time when Rick was hugely looking forward to launching a solo career with an album and autobiography planned for 2017 following his departure from Status Quo’s touring activities on medical advice.

“He will be sorely missed by his family, friends, fellow band members, management, crew and his dedicated legion of fans from throughout the world, gained through 50 years of monumental success with Status Quo.”

Over the years, Parfitt had suffered bouts of ill health, and had a quadruple heart bypass in 1997.

He had recently suffered a heart attack while staying in Turkey.

Parfitt is survived by his wife Lyndsay, their twins Tommy and Lily and Rick’s adult children Rick Jnr and Harry.