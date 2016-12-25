British expats suffer contaminated drinking and bathing water after floods strike Spain

EXCLUSIVE: Family forced to wash and cook with bottled water over Christmas

BRITISH expats’ drinking water has been contaminated by sewage after torrential floods struck Spain.

Lucy Marie Fisher, partner Desmond Mulcroome and their two sons were warned by local authorities in Alfaz del Pi, near Alicante, not to drink, cook or wash with water from their taps.

It comes after several days of heavy rain struck the area, killing one man and leaving hundreds of people with damaged homes.

And for the family and 22,000 Alfaz residents the pain continues after the water ban was issued for health reasons.

“The rain was terrible. I’ve never seen anything like it in the 26 years I’ve been here,” Fisher, 27, told the Olive Press.

“People I know have lost their houses. The rain fell for four days straight.”

After the deluge, a water company representative took a sample of their water before advising them not to cook, bathe or wash.

A public announcement was later issued by Alfaz authorities after the nearby Guadalest river have been became infected with swamp water.

Fisher and her family have since been told they can shower with their eyes shut, but will need to use bottled water to cook Christmas dinner.

“We’re pretty tough here, so it’s not the end of the world,” she said.