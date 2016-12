A HUGE museum in Malaga has re-opened its doors after a 10 year renovation.

Art and history lovers can now visit the Palacio de Aduana, which is home to the Museum of Malaga.

There they will be able to look at a collection of 2,700 items.

It is hoped the refurbishment has helped cement the centre’s status as an important piece of city heritage.

It is open from 9am to 10pm Tuesday to Saturday and 9am to 3.30pm on Sundays and public holidays.