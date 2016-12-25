Sierra Nevada: Perfect for families

THERE are not many inches of the Sierra Nevada that Luis Casanova and partner Jesus Fernandez don’t know.

Be it hiking, biking, cross country or offpiste skiing, they have slipped, slided or skidded down the lot for the last three decades.

Celebrated for their famous off-piste mountain adventures that last from a morning to two days, they are perhaps the most experienced and wisest pair in the Sierra Nevada. But their ski and snowboard school, set up in 1989, is now focusing very much on families and children.

“We have realised that our knowledge and know-how is perfect for families who want the perfect personal one to one skiing break,” explains Casanova, who spends half the year in the resort and the other half in Africa.

The company also still runs amazing wilderness trips that literally end up in another world… the charming cobbled villages of the Genil valley, in the Alpujarras. These one or two-day adventures take you through deep off-piste snow onto narrow mountain tracks.

“We try to put an emphasis on ecology and nature and it is impressive to see the typically old farmhouses in the area and how little they have changed,” adds Luis, in perfect English.

“It is a real, fun adventure, something you will not forget. “Best of all, a team of mules ends up helping to bring your stuff back to Pradollano,” he adds.

The day trip costs just €100 per person and includes transport and lunch.

Another popular pastime for those who don’t fancy risking life and limb on the pistes, is to have a day of cross-country skiing on two or three well established paths around the resort.

“It is great fitness and you do get to enjoy the fabulous views and nature at the same time,” he adds.

The company can also help organise hard-core uphill climbing for mountaineers to a half day soft snow walking trip with snow rackets.

• Contact the team on [email protected] or call 958 48 11 53