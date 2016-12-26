Britain’s Brexit plans ‘potential threat’ to Spain’s economic progress

THE Bank of Spain has named Britain’s plan to exit the EU as the greatest potential threat to the country’s economic progress.

Uncertainties over economic policies worldwide, especially in the United States, combined with Brexit could have a negative effect on the Spanish economy, according to the Bank of Spain’s latest forecasts.

In fact, economists at the Bank are forecasting two years of negative deficit reduction.

As well as Brexit, the bank is concerned about upcomming European elections, in particular in France and Germany.