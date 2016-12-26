Kindhearted Costa del Sol expats take Boxing Day charity plunge

Bathers dive in for second annual Il Sabi Spartan Swim

COSTA del Sol residents have taken a Boxing Day dip to raise money for charity.

A crowd of around 300 spectators gathered in Sabinillas for the second annual Il Sabi Spartan Swim.

All profits raised go to the Duquesa Charitable Society of St. George and Africa’s Nyland Knight Charitable Foundation.

Sixteen hardy souls jumped into the Mediterranean before heading to local bar Fathoms for a warming brandy or two.

“Nyland Knight assist a school and village in Gambia,” Gary Beaumont told the Olive Press.

“They have about 220 children who get schooling that they wouldn’t normally get.”

Around 140 families at the Estepona soup kitchen as well as La Linea charity Hogar Marillac are also set to be boosted by the money raised.

South African Greg Grant said he was ‘delighted’ to help out by taking the plunge.

“It wasn’t as cold as I expected,” said the Duquesa resident.

“I’m from Cape Town and it’s nine degrees in the middle of summer. Good fun!”

Organiser Ian Ewing, dressed in a Santa Claus outfit, said the water was calmer than last year.

“It was a bit chilly, but last year we had a lot of wind and no sun. So your body temperature was ok,” he said.

“We only started it last year and we’ve had a much bigger turnout this time.”

Local councillor Dean Tyler Shelton hailed a ‘fantastic turnout’.

“We weren’t sure after the storms if the beach would be ready in time,” he said.

“It’s not in the best condition, but we have managed to claim the main beach more or less/.

“The weather has held out and we’ve had a massive turnout.”

To donate: http://dcso-stgeorge.com/donations/