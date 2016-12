FASHION giant Zara is aiming to record a profit in every month of 2016 as the retailer looks back a fantastic year.

Owned by Spain’s richest man Amancio Ortega, the Spanish clothes retailer has announced profits for every month of the year so far.

Up by 9% on last year’s gains, parent company Inditex registered profits of €2.2 billion from February until October.

Meanwhile sales are up 11%, allowing the company to open 227 new stores and create 9,245 jobs over the past year.