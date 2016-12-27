Profits up at fashion retailer Zara

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 26 Dec, 2016 @ 14:06
1
SHARE

You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Profits up at fashion retailer Zara”.

Merry Christmas from the Olive Press team

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

JOIN THE CONVERSATION...

  1. Walk in to any shopping mall and 90% of the clothes shops are all owned by one person. People do not realise that they are purchasing from what is effectively one shop. When you have such a monopoly it’s not surprising you get such results, and of course factor in all of the child labour and other dubious practices and it’s profit all the way.

HAVE YOUR SAY...