You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Profits up at fashion retailer Zara”.
You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Profits up at fashion retailer Zara”.
Walk in to any shopping mall and 90% of the clothes shops are all owned by one person. People do not realise that they are purchasing from what is effectively one shop. When you have such a monopoly it’s not surprising you get such results, and of course factor in all of the child labour and other dubious practices and it’s profit all the way.