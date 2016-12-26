Spanish court annulls Airbnb fine

airbnb-berlinA SPANISH court has cancelled a €30,000 fine imposed by Catalonia’s government on Airbnb.

The property sharing site – which allows owners to short-let their properties – had been sanctioned for advertising lodgings without a permit to host tourists, now required by law in the region.

The Barcelona court justified its decision on the grounds that there is a legal vacuum regarding the regulation of the ‘sharing economy’ in Spain.

It is the first time a Spanish court has overturned a fine against Airbnb.

