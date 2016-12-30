You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Spanish security forces patrol with assault weapons to fight Islamic State terrorist threat”.
Spanish security forces patrol with assault weapons to fight Islamic State terrorist threat
Armed officers ordered to 'neutralise' threat
Here in France we have got used to seeing combat troops patrolling in public places. Now they are here, will they ever be stood down – food for thought.