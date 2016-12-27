Brit pensioners fear losing access to ‘free’ Spanish healthcare

PENSIONERS have revealed their fears about losing their access to free Spanish healthcare.

Some of those who have retired to Andalucia now think they may be forced to return to Britain if Brexit negotiations do not go well to get continued access to essential medication and services.

Their worries were highlighted at a recent meeting in Mijas, where they talked to Reuters about their concerns over the UK’s EU divorce process.

Currently, pensioners can get free access to the Spanish health system thanks to the UK, who ultimately picks up their bills.

But nothing has yet been decided about the future of the agreement.