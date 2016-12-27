Millions of British holidaymakers snapping up bargain trips to Spain for 2017

Spain set to be number-one travel destination with Brits again

MILLIONS of British tourists will book 2017 holidays to Spain before New Year’s Eve.

Bargain hunters are snapping up summer breaks, with Spain once more top of the list of destinations.

Around 28% of 2,000 people polled by travel protection body Atol said they will choose Spain.

Atol representative Andy Cohen said: “It’s one of the busiest times of the year for people looking to find a deal.”

Italy was second favourite destination with 19% of respondents indicating they would holiday there.

The USA (18%) and Greece (13%) were next on the list.