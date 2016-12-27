Podemos rivals accuse one another as Pablo Iglesias and Inigo Errejon row heats up

Party organiser slammed for hashtag campaign against Errejon

RIVAL Podemos factions are accusing each other of damaging the left-wing party.

It comes as the row between leader Pablo Iglesias and number two Inigo Errejon intensified.

The party’s third in command, Pablo Echenique, has been criticsed for join a twtter campaign, #inigoasino, against deputy Errejon.

But Madrid town hall spokesperson Rita Maestre has said the ‘campaign against Errejon is damaging Pablo Iglesias’.

“It’s a campaign that’s only objective is to discredit a colleague,” said Maestre.

Echenique, Podemos’s Organisation Secretary, has accused his critics of dividing the party.