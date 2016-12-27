Podemos rivals accuse one another as Pablo Iglesias and Inigo Errejon row heats up

RIVAL Podemos factions are accusing each other of damaging the left-wing party.
It comes as the row between leader Pablo Iglesias and number two Inigo Errejon intensified.
The party’s third in command, Pablo Echenique, has been criticsed for join a twtter campaign, #inigoasino, against deputy Errejon.
But Madrid town hall spokesperson Rita Maestre has said the ‘campaign against Errejon is damaging Pablo Iglesias’.
“It’s a campaign that’s only objective is to discredit a colleague,” said Maestre.
Echenique, Podemos’s Organisation Secretary, has accused his critics of dividing the party.
