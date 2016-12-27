You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Podemos rivals accuse one another as Pablo Iglesias and Inigo Errejon row heats up”.
Podemos rivals accuse one another as Pablo Iglesias and Inigo Errejon row heats up
Party organiser slammed for hashtag campaign against Errejon
Pablo Inglesias damaged himself already with tantrums and behavior like a teenager
Hey I love teenagers but this man just ego-ed around and it was all about him…
so now HE FINALES AND GIVES US RAJOY on a plate with no aceitunas.
The usual grab for total power, right or left it’s always the same. There are’nt many real revolutionaries, never have been, just those with the serf mentality posing – esta la vida.