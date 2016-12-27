Spanish government’s fast-track relocation plans for Brexit-affected financial businesses

MEASURES have been unveiled to make it easier for businesses to move from England to Spain.

The Spanish government’s plans include an ability to submit paperwork in English, gain fast-track authorisation for financial companies looking to relocate and not imposing any more rules than already exist within the EU.

An English speaking post would also be created to help firms navigate Spanish law and the relocation process.

The news was revealed by the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), the government’s financial watchdog.

Sebastian Abella, its president, said the measures were created in part due to the possibility that London’s City may lose its financial passport as a result of Brexit.