Socialists rally to demand Pedro Sanchez resurrect PSOE leadership role

SOCIALISTS have issued a battle cry to restore Pedro Sanchez as their leader.

Sixty eight politicians from across Spain rallied in Madrid to plead with the former PSOE general secretary to stand for re-election to the top job at the party’s 2017 congress.

They claim that Sanchez, who led the party from 2014 to October 2016, would be the only “morally legitimate” candidate in the leadership race, which could also include the more centrist Susana Diaz, current Junta de Andalucia president.

This is despite the fact that he resigned after losing a vote of confidence.

A manifesto stating their support was drawn up at the event, which Sanchez did not attend.

According to Francisco Toscano, the mayor of Dos Hermanas in Sevilla, Sanchez is “the only one that arouses hope for the party to change, the only morally legitimate” candidate.

Sanchez has not yet indicated whether he will stand in the leadership race.