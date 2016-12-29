Expat blasts Spain for lethal painkiller that poisoned his bone marrow and left him for dead

Doctors had told him there was nothing more they could do

A FORMER British expat has spoken out against a deadly drug that is still being prescribed in Spain, despite being banned across the world.

David Parkinson 52, was given Nolotil by a Spanish GP to help with pain relief following a car accident in 2002.

But he soon developed spot sores and blisters all over his body, and had to be rushed to hospital after he collapsed in his bathroom.

The anti-inflammatory drug used for the treatment of mild pain had triggered toxic poisoning of his bone marrow, causing him to stop producing white blood cells which are used to fight infection.

“I lost over seven stone and was diagnosed with septicaemia, pneumonia and a very low white blood cell count,” David said.

Doctors told him there was nothing more they could do, and advised his family to say their goodbyes.

“It was traumatising having my family huddled around my bed saying their goodbyes,” David added, “It was soul destroying.”

Refusing to give up, his family scraped together €17,700 to get him back to a Manchester hospital, where David said he ‘shockingly’ recovered, although it took him a year to fully recuperate after suffering from daily epileptic fits.



“My temperature was so high that the doctors would cover me in ice. It was very scary and traumatic.”



“I was given no warning about the drug,” he said.



“I resent the fact that the drug is dangerous and it was given to me. People aren’t aware of the side effects. It has killed Irish and British people and it almost killed me too, yet the Spanish are still giving it out.”

Nolotil is banned in the UK, US, Australia, Ireland and other EU countries.