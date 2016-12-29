Hollywood’s Rob Schneider roasted by Spaniards for ‘epic Paella fail’

“This is not paella: this is rice with things.”

PUBLISHED
29 Dec, 2016 @ 12:28
3
  1. Food is judged by flavor and quality – not by parrochial food police. There are hundreds of good ways to prepare rice, fregula, vegetables etc. with ‘seafood stuff in it’ along the Mediterranean/Atlantic coast. Credit to Rob Schneider for making, no doubt, a delicious variant.

    • I agree completely. Food has always improved when people try new ways of cooking or play around with the ingredients. The attitude of these people shows up the Spanish fear of trying anything different or new. God forbid!

