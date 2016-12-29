King’s Christmas speech in Spain receives lowest viewer ratings in 18 years

THE King’s Christmas speech in Spain received its lowest rating for 18 years.

Some 5.82 million Spaniards watched King Felipe VI’s broadcast on Christmas eve, 844,000 fewer than last year.

The slump in ratings is a significant drop from 2000, when predecessor King Juan Carlos managed to pull in a record 9.1 million viewers, helping the slot to grab an 87.2% audience share.

The decline of TV in favour of mobile, tablet and laptop streaming could be behind the fall, as well as the fact that the monarchy appearing on screen is now less of a rarity.

Despite the ratings drop, it was still the most-watched programme in Spain on December 24th, with a 57.6% audience share.