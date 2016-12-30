Atletico Madrid’s new football stadium named Wanda Metropolitano

ATLETICO Madrid’s new stadium has been christened.

The 67,000 capacity Wanda Metropolitano stadium has been named after sponsors Dalian Wanda Group, a Chinese property company.

Wanda has been sponsoring the training ground since January 2015 when it acquired 20% of the club’s shares.

Announcing the news, club president Enrique Cerezo said Atletico will move to the site in the northeast of the city in August 2017.

The team has been at its current ground, Vicente Calderón in the southwest, for the last 50 years.