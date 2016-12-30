Marbella’s Beach House restaurant to celebrate reopening tonight

30 Dec, 2016
beachhouseTHE Beach House restaurant in Elviria is to celebrate its reopening party tonight.

The popular Marbella haunt will dance the night away with live music at its La Negra Mayte Duo event.

The fine dining restaurant will be re-opened for the duration of the winter season until February 28, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week.

To book your table for tonight’s festivities visit www.marbellabeachhouse.com or clink on the link: http://www.y-mail.co.uk/beach_house/forms/oct_negra_16_booking.php

 

 

 

