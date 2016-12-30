Holland and Barrett launch Spain website with free delivery into January

HOLLAND and Barrett have launched an online store in Spain to speed up their delivery times.

The health food store, which has outlets in Fuengirola, Marbella, Granada and Sevilla, is offering free delivery on all orders until January 5, and all items will be buy one get one half price.

Marketing manager James Victor said: “We’re very excited to launch this website because it will massively improve our delivery times.

“Before you would have to wait between 10 to 14 days but now your orders will arrive within 72 hours.”

The website, www.hollandbarrett.es , was launched on December 28 and has already received a huge influx of orders.

“We are very pleased with the site so far, and we will be offering deals throughout the year so be sure to keep an eye out!”

Selling health foods and natural remedies, Holland and Barrett was formed in 1870 and has more than 110 stores in the UK, making it one of the most successful retailers in the country.