Queen’s New Year honours for two British residents in Spain

TWO British expats have been awarded honours by Her Majesty The Queen in the New Year Honours List 2017 as published today, 30 December.

Liz Parry, former editor of SUR in English, an English-language newspaper in southern Spain, and resident in the province of Malaga, has been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for her services to British nationals living in Andalucia.

And Roger Cooke, latterly president of the British Chamber of Commerce in Spain and resident in Madrid, has been appointed a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for his services to British business in Spain and British-Spanish trade and investment.

Honours lists are published twice a year, on the Queen’s official birthday in June and at New Year, and recognise extraordinary achievement and service to the UK.

Following a nomination process, an honours committee reviews all the submitted nominations. The Queen then awards the honour.

In the cases of Ms Parry and Mr Cooke, their outstanding achievements ensured they stood out amongst the many nominations received for this year’s New Year Honours list.

Liz Parry joined the SUR in English team in 1985 as a collaborator/translator, and during her 30 years of service rose through the ranks at the paper, first to assistant editor in 1997 and then soon after to editor.

Meanwhile Roger Cooke, an active member of the British Chamber of Commerce (BCC) in Spain since 1992, took on the non-remunerated post of President in April 2012, at the height of the economic crisis.

During his Presidency, Roger not only ensured the stability of the operation but revitalised the institution, dedicating a significant amount of his personal time to build stronger relationships with external partners, such as the Spanish government and major British companies operating in Spain.

Having stepped down as President of the BCC earlier this year, Roger remains committed to promoting relations between the UK and Spain. He is an active member of the British Hispanic Foundation, an organisation which promotes cultural links between the two countries, and a strong supporter of the British Benevolent Fund, a British charity which supports British nationals in need in Spain.

The British Ambassador to Spain, Simon Manley, said, “I am delighted that the achievements of Liz Parry and Roger Cooke have been recognised by Her Majesty The Queen in this way, whether it be Liz through her distinguished journalism and consistent promotion of Britons’ integration into Spanish society, or Roger and his leadership of the British Chamber, our principal partner in strengthening a €46 billion bilateral commercial relationship”

Reacting to the news of her award, Liz Parry said, “I am delighted and proud to have been awarded this medal for service to British residents in our international community! It came as a complete surprise and I don’t know who nominated me, but I would like them to know that I am honoured and grateful”.

Roger Cooke, similarly surprised, said, “I am delighted to receive this award and that a contribution to Anglo-Spanish trade has been recognised at a time when this is so important to both countries’ economic wealth and to their citizens. As always there is a team effort behind this success and it would not have been achieved without the great support of the team at the British Chamber of Commerce in Spain.”