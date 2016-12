SPANISH language films are going down a storm across the pond.

The US Box Office recorded a 2.2% increase in takings for Spanish films, with the industry estimated to be worth around €50 million.

Mexican film No Manches Frida racked up €12 million alone this year, nearly matching the amount it made in Mexico.

Keen to emulate its success, Pantelion Films teamed up with Lionsgate to create animated family hit Un Gallo con Muchos Huevos.