€33.10 million to be invested in ambitious Andalucia cycle network
A total of €33.10 million has been earmarked for the Plan Andaluz de la Bicicleta, to encourage more people to travel on two wheels by 2020
So this says, we have to cycle on the A7 motorway beyond 2020, as nothing of this cycle money goes into the Malaga province. Obviously the most attractive tourist region is not worth an investment by the Junta de Andalucia.
€33.1 Million of which will spent on over priced contracts to tjose who bribe the most… yet another brilliant way to decieve the public to believe they are doing something good (which is partially true) while robbing the tax payers in broad daylight.. It will be interesting to see the details of the spendings. With spains track record that earmarked fund will be empty before the project even begins with MPs walking away even richer…