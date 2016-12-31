San Pedro New Year concert tickets on sale

TICKETS have gone on sale for a New Year concert at Trapiche de Guadaiza in Avenida Oriental, San Pedro de Alcantara on Friday, 13 January 2017 at 20:00h.

The concert will be given by Maria Rosa Perez Diaz (mezzosoprano), Sonia Garcia Quintero (soprano) and David Geary (baritone) accompanied on the piano by Mari Carmen Perez Blanco.

The programme will consist of arias from Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro and Cosi Fan Tutti, Virdi’s Traviata, and from Lakme, by Delibes. There will be operetta extracts from the works of Franz Lehar, songs from musical favourite Fiddler on the Roof by Block and Harnick, and from Jerone Kern’s Show Boat,

Tickets are priced at 15€ and can be purchased in advance on 606 962 563.