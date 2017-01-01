You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Spaniards launch campaign to reclaim property snatched in Cuba”.
“Snatched by Castro” And who did these families snatch the properties from?
The vultures are circling, the Mafia will be claiming for their lost casinos and brothels next.
How come this Cabarrocas guy of the 1898 founder is not fighting the cause of the thousands of ex pats over their property rights in his own country first. It’s a laugh really.