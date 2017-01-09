You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Anger erupts in UK as probe ‘reveals unqualified Malaga expats flying back to UK for highly paid two week placements’ looking after elderly”.
Anger erupts in UK as probe ‘reveals unqualified Malaga expats flying back to UK for highly paid two week placements’ looking after elderly
Pensioners are receiving the most intimate care from virtual strangers
Post-truth strikes again. If anyone takes in this hokum, they still believe in elves and Father Christmas. Britain is supposed to be overwhelmed by immigrants stealing jobs and driving down wages. But the Colonel Blimp Telegraph wants it both ways. UK care homes are going to the wall one after another, wage bills of this nature would be completely unsupportable.
what utter garbage! NO ONE earn this ind of money as an unqualified carer
Totally agree, most carers work as companions and do basic duties. Only the most skilled carers, who have specific nursing experience and other qualifications earn the wages mentioned here.
Live-in carers are far from unqualified and in it for the money. Not only do we attend training and go through a rigorous CRB check, we are also expected to do ongoing training, so that we are fully aware of present and up to date policies and procedures. If the reporter for the initial post in The Telegraph could do the maths, they would have realised that most live-in carers work for LESS than the national minimum wage as they are on call 24/7 with a 2 hour break period per day, should cover be available.
It is such a sad world we live in, when this kind of unsubstantiated diatribe can be published, when the elderly and families of our customers are crying out for professional, caring, support at a most difficult time in their lives. It is one of the most rewarding professions I have ever had the pleasure to be part of.
I guess the reporter would prefer a world where we as a human race simply stopped caring period, leaving the most vulnerable to suffer alone.
We were expected to pay over £1000 per week for a full time carer via a company, the first one they sent had only been in the country a week, certainly knew nothing about care and couldn’t possibly have been CRB checked !! This was through one of the biggest care agencies in the U.K. Ended up putting her in an up market care home !! Went downhill from day one !! Eventually passed away 3 stones lighter and terribly depressed after weekly complaints from my sister and I