Border officer loses an eye and dozens injured after more than 1,000 migrants storm Spanish border

A BORDER officer has lost an eye after 1,000 migrants stormed the Spanish border at Ceuta on Sunday.

A 1,100-strong group from sub-Saharan Africa who were attempting to reach Europe stormed the border fence just after 4am in an operation described as ‘extremely violent and organised’.

None managed to make it over the fence but to who were seriously injured were taken to a hospital in Ceuta.

The central government’s representative office said the migrants tried “to force open some of the doors in the external fence, using iron bars, wire cutters and large stones with which they assaulted Moroccan forces and Guardia Civil agents.”

Five Spanish policemen and 50 members of the Moroccan forces were injured, including one who lost an eye.

“From now on those making such attempts will be presented before the competent judicial authorities who will decree their expulsion from the kingdom [of Morocco] or heavier penalties, according the gravity of the act,” Morocco’s interior ministry said in a statement.