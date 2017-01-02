Spain has second-highest life expectancy in the world, new figures show

NEW figures have shown that Spain has the second-highest life expectancy in the world after Japan.

Newly released figures by the OECD have shown the country has more than 100,000 people aged over 100.

Average life expectancy in Spain is now 83.2, just 0.2 years lower than Japan’s 83.4.

Experts cite the country’s healthy Mediterranean diet which includes high amounts fish, fruit and vegetables.

The warmer climate is also attributed to better health.

Photographer Andrea Comas recently interviewed a handful of the centenarians to ask them what their secrets to longevity were.

The tips ranged from a spoonful of honey a day to regular intake of gazpacho, a traditional cold Spanish soup made from tomatoes and cucumber

Maria Josefa Guillen, 103, from Sevilla, (pictured above), swears by the soup, claiming its nutritional value has kept her young.

Francisco Nunez, 112, from Badajoz, says he dislikes old peoples’ homes as they are ‘full of old people’, and says maintaining a youthful outlook on life is the secret to staying young.