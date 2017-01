A Sub-Saharan 19-year-old was discovered tightly curled up in a hard shell suitcase by the Guardia Civil at the border between Morocco and exclave of Ceuta

A Woman has been detained after trying to smuggle a teenager across the Spanish border in her luggage.

Officials stopped the woman trying to smuggle him, a 22-year-old Moroccan, after becoming suspicious of her actions.

She is due to be charged within the next few hours.