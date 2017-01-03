BREAKING: Costa del Sol on high alert after explosion in Marbella apartment block while bomb squad called to suspicious package in Puerto Banus

It comes after a similar package was found in Sevilla yesterday

A BOMB squad has been called to Puerto Banus to investigate a suspicious package.

The roads surrounding the Playas del Duque area have been closed off after a suspicious black suitcase was spotted by authorities.

Meanwhile a blast in an apartment block in nearby San Pedro has left a man seriously burnt.

Olive Press sources say he has been rushed to hospital while others are being attended to.

It has initially been put down to a ‘gas cannister explosion’ while police investigate further.

A National Police source in Malaga has told the Olive Press that Andalucia has been placed on high alert level 4 and that authorities will be on extra guard, especially between January 5 – 8.

The source said there have been fears of an ‘imminent attack for weeks’.

A Guardia Civil source meanwhile told the Olive Press the police controls are at the highest they have been ‘in a year, everyone is on high alert’.

There have been claims that police plan to use a high-tech scrambling device for mobile phones in areas of high tourist and public concentration for the Reyes processions on January 5.

More to follow…