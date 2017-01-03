Spain’s public holidays in 2017: The national and Andalucian list

FIESTAS are the lifeblood of Spain.

A total of 12 public holidays are set to take place in 2017 at the national and Andalucian level.

Check out our handy list, as published first in Spain’s BOE official state bulletin.

The nine Spanish national public holidays in 2017 :

January 6th: Dia de los Reyes Magos, Three Kings Day, Epiphany. (Friday)

April 14th: Good Friday

May 1st: Workers’ Day

August 15th: Assumption of Mary, (Tuesday)

October 12th: Spanish National Day, (Thursday)

November 1st: All Saints’ Day (Wednesday)

December 6th: Constitution Day (Wednesday)

December 8th: Immaculate Conception, (Friday)

December 25th: Christmas Day (Monday)

Andalusia has three additional public holidays:

January 2nd (Monday after New Year’s Day)

February 28th: Andalusia Day (Tuesday)

April 13th: Maundy Thursday