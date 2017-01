BUDGETS for the year have yet to be approved in Andalucia.



Not one of the eight provincial cities has an approved spending plan for 2017, despite the year having already begun.



While Cordoba, Almeria and Sevilla insist they are close to finalising plans, Cadiz, Granada, Jaen and Huelva are caught up in numerous complications and arguments due to objections.



Meanwhile, Malaga’s mayor, Francisco de la Torre, said that work on the city budget is ‘very advanced.’