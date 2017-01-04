Huge egg and flour fight in Alicante to celebrate Day of the Innocents

The 200-year-old tradition, known as Els Enfarinats (those covered in flour), sees participants dress in military clothes and stage a mock coup d’etat outside the town hall in Ibi

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 4 Jan, 2017 @ 11:34
0
SHARE

Els Enfarinats after an egg and flour battle to celebrate Dia de los Innocentes
Els Enfarinats after the Alicante egg and flour battle to celebrate Dia de los Santos  Inocentes

CHAOS erupted in Alicante as residents launched eggs and flour at each other to celebrate the Day of the Innocents.

The 200-year-old tradition, known as Els Enfarinats (those covered in flour), sees participants dress in military clothes and stage a mock coup d’etat outside the town hall in Ibi.

No one is safe as locals come armed with fire extinguishers and firecrackers to mark the biblical Massacre of the Innocent by King Herod.

The festival is celebrated each year on December 28, Spain’s April Fools day.

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

BE THE FIRST TO COMMENT...

HAVE YOUR SAY...