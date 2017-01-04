PSOE demands end to cartoon dubbing in Spain to help kids learn foreign languages

The centre-left party has asked the government to put pressure on state TV channel RTVE to stop dubbing foreign-made children’s programmes into Spanish

CARTOONS should be aired in their original language to improve language skills, according to the PSOE.

The centre-left party has asked the government to put pressure on state TV channel RTVE to stop dubbing foreign-made children’s programmes into Spanish.

Politicians argued in Congress that making the change and adding Spanish subtitles instead would help children learn additional languages more easily.

A spokesperson said it would have particular impact in Spain, as children here watch more hours of TV than the European average.