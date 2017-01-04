PSOE demands end to cartoon dubbing in Spain to help kids learn foreign languages

The centre-left party has asked the government to put pressure on state TV channel RTVE to stop dubbing foreign-made children’s programmes into Spanish

cartoonCARTOONS should be aired in their original language to improve language skills, according to the PSOE.

Politicians argued in Congress that making the change and adding Spanish subtitles instead would help children learn additional languages more easily.

A spokesperson said it would have particular impact in Spain, as children here watch more hours of TV than the European average.

