Andalucia science exam results ranked worst in Spain
That is the verdict of Íñigo Méndez de Vigo, the Junta’s Education Minister, who wants to ‘put more emphasis on education’ like in best performing regions ‘Castilla-León, Madrid and Navarra
Massive overhaul of teacher education philosophy, policy and teacher education is needed at national ministry and municipal school administration. Need to get rid of religious curriculum hidden in ‘philosophy’ courses in secondary Institutes. Most geared to memorization and politically correct thinking. Nothing much in creative thinking that benefits open minds need for science.
What Chas said.
” Íñigo Méndez de Vigo, the Junta’s Education Minister” Someone has to go back to school. Religion and Philosophy are essential to know how the mind works, once established that, let´s the left brain learn in balance.
Roman Catholic theology melded with Spanish authoritarianism teaches obedience to authority and a hierarchical thought structure. Both antithetical to ‘how the mind works. ‘The ‘left brain- right brain’ notion was discredited decades ago: my office was across the hallway from the person who first advanced that dichotomy, then repudiated it.
To get caught up I would assign Philosophy of mind, enacted cognition, psychobiology and complex systems theory from evolutionary biology. See Humberto Maturana and Francisco Varela ‘Autopoiesis and Cognition: The Realization of the Living’ and ‘The Systems View of Life’, Fritjof Capra and Pier Luigi Luisi as an excellent current review. But you would need an open inquisitive mind unlike the pretentious Moroccan born ‘baronet’ you cite – who would benefit by returning to university to learn something instead of serving as a minister of propaganda.