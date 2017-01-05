EXCLUSIVE: Racism row erupts after actor uses ‘N’ word on stage during kids’ Costa del Sol pantomime

A CHRISTMAS panto has become embroiled in a racism row after a lead actor used racist language in front of dozens of kids.

It came when veteran actor Peter Height used the ‘n’ word during a 3pm matinee performance of Robin Hood And The Babes In The Wood at Fuengirola’s Salon Varietes Theatre.

The outburst left many families stunned and upset as the choreographer used the vile term in a nursery rhyme.

He performed it ad-lib to entertain the audience when a power cut forced the cast to temporarily put the show on hold.

Cast and crew were also said to have been ‘shocked’ by Height’s racist language, with one angry father in the audience telling the Olive Press he was ‘stunned’.

“I couldn’t believe what I was hearing,” he said. “As he was throwing out sweets he sung eeny meeny miny moe, catch a n***** by his toe!

“It stunned the audience and the cast. There were a lot of gasps.”

The local businessman, from London, added: “It was like a return to the 70s.”

Lynn Halliday, president of Salon Varieties, insisted the outburst was not intentional.

“There was a malfunction and we lost all the lighting,” she said.

“There was a delay while we tried to get everything back up and running so the actors tried to entertain the audience.

“It was at this point that Peter unfortunately let the word slip out.

“I don’t believe he had any intention to offend anyone and we sincerely apologise.”

Peter meanwhile also expressed his regret.

“I said a rhyme which I have not said since I was at school and was not aware I had said the offending word”, he said. “The rhyme was not in the script.

“My sincere apologies and if I have upset anybody please forgive me.”