How Gibraltar became one of the world’s biggest gaming hubs

THE first thing that comes to mind when thinking about casinos is probably Monte Carlo, since it is home to the most expensive and extravagant casinos in the world.

Well, if your first thought was Monte Carlo as well, you are wrong. One of the world’s biggest gaming hubs is Gibraltar. With incredibly low taxes and some of the biggest names in the online gaming industry having resided to there, it is actually no surprise that Gibraltar has been the world’s biggest gaming hub for many years.

Let’s go back first and see how it all started. Gibraltar was the first country to open its doors to the iGaming industry. The main motive behind it was the settlement of the first company in 1998. The name of the company was Victor Chandler (BetVictor) and it triggered many other casinos to move their business there and try their luck. Ever since Victor Chandler established his company there, Gibraltar has become one of the main iGaming hubs, along with Malta.

The Gibraltar Licensing Authority will only consider licensing ‘blue chip companies’ with a proven track record in gambling who are also of good financial standing and with a realistic business plan. All this, makes obtaining a license to operate from Gibraltar a difficult exercise. With its favorable tax system and salaries paid in pound, many people fail to see the differences between Great Britain and Gibraltar. In fact, many people believe that Gibraltar offers the same advantages as living in Britain.

There are currently approximately 35 licensed operators, representing some of the top companies in the global online gaming market. Casinos such as bwin.party, Gala Coral and William Hill all have their headquarters in Gibraltar. Live casino Fabulous bingo is increasingly popular and naturally found its way among the most prominent live casinos there. It’s interesting that many employees live in Spain and pay everything in Euro, but very often go to Gibraltar where they can use pounds. It is definitely intriguing notion both culturally and financially as the Spanish way of life blends with the British work environment.

Since there are many superb online casinos based in Gibraltar, it would be a shame not to mention at least some of the biggest companies and their astonishing offers.

Stan James

Stan James has been a leader of sports betting for well over a decade making it one of the most renowned names within the betting industry. Based in Gibraltar, Stan James is an equivalent for Betting In-Play, a great feature whereby traders update their prices as the action is still unfolding. As an online casino, Stan James offers a huge range of instant-play games such as video slots, table games including online blackjack and roulette, jackpots games, mobile games, and live casino. It also hosts games by some of the world’s leading casino game providers including Net Entertainment and run fantastic free spins casino promotions on a regular basis.

William Hill

One of the most respected bookmakers in the iGaming industry, William Hill is present both offline in retail shops and online. Countless features can be found there including sports betting, online bingo, and poker and of course, all your favorite Net Entertainment games. This highly experienced operating company has been in business since 1934, so you can rest assured that you will be playing with one of the most reputable UK gaming companies there is. You are welcome to enjoy a range of mobile games as well as fast and secure banking.

888 Casino

One of the biggest online casinos in the world, 888 Casino doesn’t need a special introduction. As one of the founding fathers of online casino, it has helped set as well as tremendously change the scene for the casino industry. It is home to a superb collection of Net Entertainment games which can be played on mobile phones. Since it is one of the most trusted brands out there, you can be completely sure that you will be playing with one of the most reputable casinos online.

BetVictor

Being the first iGaming company to settle in Gibraltar, BetVictor brings a fine line of class and professionalism to the web. Offering sports betting above all, BetVictor’s trademark is its casino. Offering anything from online slots, to table games, live casino, jackpots as well as online poker, BetVictor hosts games by some of the top casino games providers such as Net Entertainment. So if you are a fan of Starburst or prefer something a little more dynamic such as the Motorhead slot to get you rolling, you can find all your favorite slots right there.