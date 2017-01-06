A fun filled weekend kicks off with Jive Lessons on the afternoon of Saturday January 28 before VIP tickets to the first of two superb shows - The Rock ‘n’ Roll Rewind Show with Ricky Lavazza and the coasts number one Rock ‘n’ Roll band The Memphis Trio

CALLING all jivers, strollers and rock ‘n’ rollers – beat the January blues at the Rock ‘n’ Roll Rewind Weekend at Benalmadena’s Sunset Beach Club.

A fun filled weekend kicks off with Jive Lessons on the afternoon of Saturday January 28 before VIP tickets to the first of two superb shows – The Rock ‘n’ Roll Rewind Show with Ricky Lavazza and the coasts number one Rock ‘n’ Roll band The Memphis Trio.

The fun continues on Sunday with the Classic Car Show, a Hawaiian themed BBQ and a 1950’s Trivia Quiz. Then later on enjoy more VIP treatment at Ricky’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Legends Show – an evening celebrating the music of Buddy Holly, Cliff Richard, Roy Orbison, Billy Fury and more.

The price for the weekend is only €139.00 and includes two nights accommodation with breakfast at the beautiful 4* Sunset Beach Club.

For further information, please call 695887366 or e-mail [email protected]