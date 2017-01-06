Andalucian actors nominated for prestigious Goya awards

Seven film stars are among those to have made the cut in the upcoming 31st Goya film awards, Spain’s equivalent of the Oscars

STARS of the big screen in Andalucia have been nominated for top national film awards.

Seven film stars from the region are among those to have made the cut in the upcoming 31st Goya film awards, Spain’s equivalent of the Oscars.

They will vie for prizes at a glittering awards ceremony on February 4.

Famed Malaga actor Antonio de la Torre is up for best actor for his role in thriller flick Tarde para Ira, with Malaga-born Belen Cuesta up for best surprise actress.

Directors Salva Reina, Alexis Morante and Valle Comba have also been shortlisted, as has Algeciras actor Manolo Solo.

Meanwhile, the latest flick by Sevillan director Alberto Rodríguez, El hombre de las mil caras, is in the running to receive best film.