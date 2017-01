It flies in the face of the stereotype of Germans as sunbed hoggers

BRITS have ousted Germans as the top sun lizards abroad.

A total of 62% of British people said their favourite holiday pastime was lying in the sun by the beach or the pool, versus only 53% of Germans.

The findings, compiled from a poll of 16,000 British, German and French holidaymakers, flies in the face of the stereotype of Germans as sun lounger hoggers.