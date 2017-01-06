Spain’s Loteria del Niño gets underway with €630 million up for grabs

The draw is being held at the Círculo de Bellas Artes in Madrid

SPAIN’S Lorteria del Niño draw has gotten underway.

This year’s ‘Children’s Draw’ will distribute €630 million, of which 70% will go to children’s charities.

The Lotería del Nino is an annual Spanish lottery operated by the Loteria Nacional and offers prizes totalling €630 million and 40 jackpot prizes worth €2 million for a full ticket.

Winning odds are 1:100,000 for El Nino’s jackpot, and players have a 1:3 chance of taking home a prize, with more than 37,000 winning combinations on every ticket.

Lotería del Nino follows the Lotería de Navidad in a January 6th draw that is one of Spain’s most popular raffles and a noted national event to start the New Year.

